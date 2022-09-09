Indigenous Australians have responded with a mix of sorrow, criticism and reflection to the death of Queen Elizabeth II  overnight.

The Queen died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, with her eldest son, Charles, now assuming the role as King.

Reactions from prominent Indigenous Australians and on social media spanned from sorrow to mockery spurred on by her family’s historically destructive influence on First Nations people.

Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander actor Nakkiah Lui took to Twitter to say the Queen “went Lean Out Feminism”, and earlier joked she would be happy to say the Queen was “alright” if it Australia agreed to ditch the monarcy.

At the other end of the spectrum, Federal politicians such as Linda Burney and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price paid their respects to the late monarch.

“Thank you Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II may you now Rest In Peace,” Ms Price said on Facebook.

Many of those who took to Twitter following the news used the moment to remind followers of her role the colonialism which stripped Indigenous people of their lands across the world.

The reactions of Indigenous Australians were largely similar to those from other nations which had been stolen on behalf of the Crown.

