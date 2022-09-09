Indigenous Australians have responded with a mix of sorrow, criticism and reflection to the death of Queen Elizabeth II overnight.

The Queen died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, with her eldest son, Charles, now assuming the role as King.

Reactions from prominent Indigenous Australians and on social media spanned from sorrow to mockery spurred on by her family’s historically destructive influence on First Nations people.

Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander actor Nakkiah Lui took to Twitter to say the Queen “went Lean Out Feminism”, and earlier joked she would be happy to say the Queen was “alright” if it Australia agreed to ditch the monarcy.

At the other end of the spectrum, Federal politicians such as Linda Burney and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price paid their respects to the late monarch.

“Thank you Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II may you now Rest In Peace,” Ms Price said on Facebook.

Many of those who took to Twitter following the news used the moment to remind followers of her role the colonialism which stripped Indigenous people of their lands across the world.

For those saying we should be magnanimous about the passing of the queen, a reminder that the queen inserted herself into the lives of Indigenous people here multiple times. She wasn't a bystander to the effects of colonisation and colonialism, she was an architect of it. — Prof Sandy O'Sullivan (Wiradjuri – they/them) (@IndigenousX) September 8, 2022

It’s amazing; the amount of wealth you can accumulate when your family steals and enslaves half the world. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) September 8, 2022

Sad news. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pfIoLty0tn — Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO (@nyunggai) September 8, 2022

Wow Indigenous people across the globe are gonna take this hard. How will we cope? — Shouty Merikii (@Meriiki) September 8, 2022

Good morning only to all Indigenous people and descendants of enslaved people who continue to endure all types of violence, displacement and dispossession sanctioned by member states and former member states of the Commonwealth. — 100% Black (@MelindaMann01) September 8, 2022

The reactions of Indigenous Australians were largely similar to those from other nations which had been stolen on behalf of the Crown.

Black and brown people around the world who were subject to horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation under British colonialism are allowed to have feelings about Queen Elizabeth. After all, they were her "subjects" too. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 8, 2022

I wish I was as petty as Irish Twitter. This level of savagery is unmatched in the history of the whole ass world…#IrishTwitter pic.twitter.com/fsnDowI86u — Plunder Bunny (@AuthorNNBrown) September 8, 2022

Irish, Indian, Kenyan, Nigerian, South African, and Caribbean Twitter right now. pic.twitter.com/MEBJWZPyLZ — uNgwane (@comradesipho) September 8, 2022

my sister lives in North Ireland & just texted saying the neighborhood has started lighting fireworks lmaoooooo — Jess Whitney (@Jessica_Whitney) September 8, 2022

Pictured here, in Elizabeth’s crown and sceptre, are shards of the Star of Africa diamond. The stone was stolen from South Africa in 1905, and is worth $400M These fragments alone could cover the cost of higher education for nearly 75,000 South African students pic.twitter.com/214F5qTws1 — Him Blake Nelson (@Qban_Linx) September 8, 2022

MY CARRIBEAN BRETHREN STAND UPPPP pic.twitter.com/OVhFBQnG2D — MONICA DAY (@blkcomictwit) September 8, 2022