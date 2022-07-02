Another day, another marathon.

That is the outlook for Indigenous runner Andrew Thorpe as puts his body through “seven days of hell” for a cause.

The ultimate endurance challenge of running seven marathons in seven days across seven states is certainly not for the faint hearted.

“It works out to be about 294.4km all up,” Thorpe said.

Now the 30-year-old is enduring pain that would make ritualistic marathoners wince.

But ever the optimist, the sore muscles and mental fatigue were manageable halfway into the packed schedule.

“I don’t have any niggles yet, but I am just feeling tight for obvious reasons,” Thorpe said.

“My calves are tight, but once I get going and start to warm up, it is almost forgotten about.

“There is no game plan when you run seven straight marathons. It’s just get out there and get it done.”

Thorpe is one of 12 national runners in the Bravehearts 777 Marathon event who has pledged to raise $10,000 towards the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

He had collected $12,537 by Thursday.

The journey of Thorpe and others started off with a marathon in Perth on Monday, a second 42.195kms in Adelaide on Tuesday, then runs in Melbourne on Wednesday, Launceston on Thursday, Sydney on Friday, Canberra on Saturday and finally joining thousands more in the Gold Coast Marathon on Sunday.

“I am not looking to get PBs on any of these marathons, but I am just looking to finish, and as long as I cross that line, it’s a win,” Thorpe sais.

Thorpe had run seven marathons previous to last week.

The Gunai Gunditjamara man living on Bunuroung country in Melbourne’s southern outskirts ran in his first in near-isolation during the pandemic in 2020.

The challenges of running his own course along Melbourne’s south-eastern bayside suburbs has nothing on the constant pounding of asphalt every morning across an entire week with little respite on daily plane trips between cities.

“Each marathon I am treating it as another individual run, and I am doing the best I can do in that run,” Thorpe said.

“You may not have the best day in the world, but as long as you can get through the day doing the best you can, then you won the day.”

Thorpe, a strong mental health advocate for the Black Dog Institute One Foot Forward campaign, is also a married father of two daughters and is caring for two foster children.

“I was initially intrigued by the challenge of running the seven marathons, but since learning and understanding more I wouldn’t say it’s different from my mental health advocacy but it’s along those lines with my own journey because I had my own issues and it all comes back to wanting to do more for my family,” he said.

“Family is most important and back in Melbourne this week, I crossed the finish line with my daughters in hand.

“For me to be able to do this, it changes the whole dynamic that knowing that I am there to be a role model and lead the way while they are watching me as well.”