Indigenous fans of South Sydney and North Queensland have been left shattered over the weekend after both fell short of a berth in the 2022 NRL grand final.

Parramatta was the first club to advance with a rousing 24-20 victory at Townsville on Friday evening.

But the North Queensland defeat was not without Rueben Cotter pulling out one of his finest performances in a breakout year that also earned the Torres Strait Islander a State-of-Origin debut in the Brisbane decider.

The prop helped level the scores 6-6 in the 11th minute after sprinting into a hole and casting aside two Eels tacklers before brushing past the last man in defence.

Cotter, who has come back from three injury-riddled years, also muscled up for a team-high 45 tackles.

Wiradjuri man Scott Drinkwater capitalised Cotter’s tackling with a cut-out pass to set up a crucial third try in the 52nd minute to put the Cowboys ahead 20-12.

But it was Parramatta’s finish, scoring the final two tries late, that turned the final around on its head.

Penrith locked in a battle of Sydney’s west on Sunday after the minor premiers earned a 32-12 come-from-behind win against South Sydney.

The Panthers were denied three tries before amassing 32 unanswered points to deny the Rabbitohs a finals berth.

The Rabbitohs lacked firepower out wide, with try-scoring machine Alex Johnston’s hip flexor injury ruling the winger out of the game.

For most of the opening half on Saturday night, South Sydney were the only side that could put on points, building a 12-nil lead.

Cody Walker capitalized on an error in the 11th minute to cross first.

A Penrith hand from a Souths pass close to the line knocked the ball forward for the Yuin and Bundjalung man to lunge to lunge on.

All of the Redfern mob combined soon after when quick hands from five-eighth Walker found fullback Latrell Mitchell and centre Issiah Tass for another try.

After that and minutes from the break, the Rabbitohs’ game went south.

Mitchell’s dropped pass in attack led to an intercept, before Walker’s slipped tackle calamitously scuppered a chase, tripping over two of his teammates trying to thwart a Panthers’ equaliser.

Murri man Tass ran hard for the Rabbitohs, gaining 211 metres when other ball carriers went missing.