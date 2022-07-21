Amongst pristine beaches, warm climate and the non-stop nightlife, Miami, Florida saw new trends and a week-long beach party hit the city with the arrival of 2022 Miami Swim Week.

Held in Miami Beach from July 14 to 21, this year Australia’s very own Darwin-born swimwear label Liandra Swim boasted their designs at a trunk show as part of the event.

It comes off the back of Liandra Swim showing at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in May and touring Europe with other Indigenous creatives.

Founder and creative director of Liandra Swim, Yolngu woman Liandra Gaykamangu has had Miami Swim Week in her sights for years.

During this Miami Swim Week, Gaykamangu exhibited her designs amongst founders, CEOs, influencers and other talents in the fashion industry at Fashinnovation NYC’s first physical event in Miami on Wednesday, July 13.

Gaykamangu said it was a deliberate choice to attend the week-long event and network first before planning a runway for future swim week’s.

“I really wanted to just first spend some time and build some really great networks and some really strong relationships,” she said.

“Whilst I didn’t have a runway, the decision was to really invest some time and just figure out if the event and the week was the right fit for me and also to see if I could understand the US market a lot better.”

And heading to swim week was worth the risk for Gaykamangu who was able to make connections with members from the American fashion industry including judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model, Nigel Barker.

“Nigel Barker who was speaking at the event was incredibly amazing and insightful in what he was able to share with the room,” Gaykamangu said.

“And he was hugely complimentary of Liandra Swim which was really nice for somebody of his stature in the fashion industry.”

Gaykamangu was also invited to a private panel by Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America’s editor in chief, Karla Martinez.

Ms Martinez shared with Gaykamangu about how Australian Aboriginal culture and fashion was resonating with the American market and audience.

“She said that she as aware of what was happening in Australia around championing Indigenous culture and she’d seen the recent Vogue cover,” Gaykamangu said.

“It’s nice because we’re halfway around the world from each other and in a lot of ways trying to champion the same celebration of Indigenous culture.”

Whilst Gaykamangu didn’t put on a runway in Miami, she said she hopes this trip will show others some of the grunt work behind the scenes as a fashion designer.

“I think a lot of people see the fun, glamorous side of it where you’ve done a runway or you’ve launched a beautiful collection,” she said.

“What a lot of people don’t see is the 30 hours on a plane and being incredibly exhausted and jet lagged and having to back that up with being warm and friendly while networking.

“Really those events where you’re having fun and the runway is there is the outer layer of all the hard work it really takes to even get to those moments.”

Miami Swim Week concluded July 21.