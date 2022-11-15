Dr Kate George is set to become the second, and only current, Aboriginal women to chair a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Dr George will serve as Non-Executive chair on the board of Australian-based gold producer Ten Sixty Four.

A Putejurra woman from Western Australia’s Murchison-Gascoyne region, Dr George is an eminent legal, resources industry and distinguished Indigenous business leader with a unique background of experience in the public, corporate and community sectors.

After holding the position of Managing Director at PWC’s Indigenous Consulting, Dr George will bring a raft of experience in law, governance, community development and planning from key areas including health, economic development and training to Ten Sixty Four’s board.

As part of the board’s restructure, current Ten Sixty Four executive chair Jeff McGlinn will transition to the role of managing director.

Mr McGlinn said Dr George’s broad experience will be of great value to Ten Sixty Four’s operations.

“On behalf of Ten Sixty Four I am both thrilled and humbled to be welcoming Kate as our new Chair,” he said.

“Her experience in law, corporate governance, training and social development within the resources sector will be invaluable to our company and team in the Philippines.

“Kate is a true pioneer and I couldn’t think of a better leader to be joining our Board.”

A member of the Stolen Generations who spent most of her childhood in a Perth institution, Dr George became the first Indigenous student to graduate in law from the Australian National University and the first Indigenous woman to be admitted to practice law in Western Australia.

She has held senior public service positions including ministerial advisor roles at both state and federal level.

Dr George said she was looking forward to contributing to the success of Ten Sixty Four’s operations.

“Ten Sixty Four has a wonderful platform built on its large workforce in the Philippines, strong Board and Management team and high quality asset base,” she said.

“I share the Board’s vision that we have a unique opportunity to build true sustainable value through our activities for our workforce, our communities and our shareholders.

“I am excited for what lies ahead for the Company.”

Dr George is also a board member of the federal government’s Northern Australian Infrastructure and a director of Indigenous Business Australia Asset Management.

She will begin her role as non-executive chair following Ten Sixty Four’s Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 November.

Ms George’s becomes the second First Nations women to chair an ASX-listed company following Worona and Walmajarri woman Katina Law’s appointment as Non-Executive Chair of Western Australian-based gold exploration company Yandal Resources in 2020.