Indulka Tigers have won Australia’s most remote football league in an 8.10 (58) to 8.6 (54) win over the fancied Musgrave Suns at Pakatja Oval last Saturday.

In a rare turn of events, the heavens opened up in the remote South Australian desert for the first time this season in the APY League.

APY League coordinator Jackson Takos said in 15 years only a handful of games had seen any rain.

“It probably wasn’t our biggest crowd this year because of the rain,” he said.

“Compared to our preliminary final before that was just huge.

“Just about every community turned up to watch.”

The finals location was about a two hour drive for both teams, in a league where five-hour drives on unsealed roads are par for the course.

Finke, which joined the league this year when theirs was abandoned, drives nine hours from the Northern Territory to play.

“Some would normally travel the day before, stay at a community that night and play the next day,” Takos said.

But for community, distances are insignificant when it comes to family and football.

Indulkana fielded six Kennys, four Brumbys and a couple of Woodfords and Singers in the premiership team alone.

“Family is a big part on the APY Lands because footy teams are like another family,” Takos said.

“We find a lot of the teams are just families anyway.

“One team might be a bunch of brothers, cousins, even uncles.”