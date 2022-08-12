Brisbane Lions midfielder Callum Ah Chee has slammed racist trolls on social media following yet another instance of online abuse directed at Indigenous AFL players.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Friday sharing the attack following Carlton’s Patrick Cripp’s reversed suspension for a bump which left Ah Chee concussed on Sunday.

The message aimed at Ah Chee used a derogatory term and described him as a “sook”.

Ah Chee, a Nyikina and Yawuru man said the message was not something players should have to deal with.

“Why can’t my brothers and I just play the game we love without having to worry about s*** like this,” he said

“If my son grows up playing the game – I hope he doesn’t have to deal with this hate.

“It hurts and I’m sick to death of it.”

It comes after former Adelaide and Carlton forward Eddie Betts detailed his experiences of Indigenous misappropriation endured at the Crows’ 2018 preseason camp, and similar abuse shared by Dockers duo Michael Walters and Michael Frederick in recent weeks.

Brisbane teammate Mitch Robinson came out in support of Ah Chee, saying he was sick of seeing Indigenous and multicultural players subjected to racism.

“(The abuse is) As weak as it ever gets,” he said.

The Lions released a statement on Friday condemning the behaviour, confirming the club reported the incident to the AFL’s integrity unit.

“It’s disgusting behaviour and we must, and we will, continue to call it out,” the statement said.

“There is no place for racism in sport, or in society full stop.

“It’s disappointing to have to do so, but in moments like this we take the approach as a footy club to urge people to educate themselves about the harmful impacts of racially motivated comments and online abuse.”

“At the Lions we are a family and when one hurts, we all hurt.”

Ah Chee will miss the Lions’ crucial tie against St Kilda on Friday night in line with AFL concussion protocols.