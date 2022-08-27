For most native foods nurseries and corporations, growing native foods is a natural part of nuturing their business.

On Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Nalderun is challenging the expectations of a traditional native foods business by focusing on how to educate the wider community about bush tucker.

Nalderun is a service which supports the Aboriginal community through education of native foods and ingredients.

Nalderun executive officer Kathryn Coff said they hoped to one day establish a bush foods garden, but this was not their primary focus.

“We’re an education organisation and our whole focus is on education,” she said.

“There will be certain, small plants that we will sell but they’ll probably be sold more locally.

“Looking at selling some bush tucker stuff means it will be great to start putting money back into (Nalderun).”

Nalderun has begun to offer mentoring programs for families, businesses and individuals.

Content in these programs range from traditional ceremony to horticulture, bush education and women’s business help.

Aside from education, Nalderun also run programs to assist in taking local children to school, supporting community through food support and youth leadership programs.

Ms Coff said their programs introduced Indigenous practice into Western teaching styles.

“It’s about Indigenous ways of teaching pedagogy,” she said.

“And how do we incorporate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander content appropriately through Aboriginal protocols, our way of being and seeing in the world.

“Our curriculum is the differences in our worldviews and understanding what that means.”

As part of their education, Coff said Nalderun brings their curriculum and teachings into different settings.

“Because we function in a different way, we’re going in and out of schools,” she said.

“We’re putting out kids in schools, supporting teacher in schools, pre-service teachers like lecturing and stuff like that.

“And that’s from early childhood, all the way up to secondary school and event into universities.”

Coff said there were times where they have difficult and forthright conversations with other teachers.

“I say to them, who are the Elders? If you live on the land that you live on you should know who are the Elders,” she said.

“You’re on their land you should have a map up.

“And if you want to engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait people, go to the events in which people put them on because there’s very few of us doing a lot.”

Nalderun plan on establishing an acreage cropping of bush tucker to fund their business and create more employment opportunities.