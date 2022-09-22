Charlie Maher is turning a personal tragedy into a public act of inspiration for his people.

The first runner to complete the Indigenous Marathon Project after crossing the line in New York City is set also to be the first Aboriginal man named a six-star finisher.

The unique achievement fewer than 200 Australians have achieved is awarded for completing the London, Berlin, Tokyo, Chicago, Boston and New York City marathons.

The Western Arrernte, Alyawarre and Yamatji man from Alice Springs will be presented the six-star medal after finishing the London marathon on October 2.

“It is something that is really special to do, just to be the first one of us mob to do it,” Maher said.

Maher has a stronger purpose to push through that final major marathon after COVID-19 prevented his previous trip.

When the 39-year-old begins the marathin, his family will be close to his heart.

The father of two is still struggling come to grips with losing his mother two years ago and his elder sister from cancer just four months back.

“I suppose this marathon is a part of the healing process, having something positive in our lives that we can celebrate together,” Maher said.

The pain of personal loss convinced Maher to come back home to be around his own mob after six years living away in Coffs Harbour.

“I always think how proud I make everyone, but especially my mum and big sister,” Maher said.

“They’ve helped me to get where I am.

“They’ve instilled some many good values in me, so when I get over to London and cross that finish line, it will be pretty special time for everyone, not just me.”