The Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Corporations has called on State Government to boost laws protecting the native foods and botanicals industry.

Current Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property laws do not prevent exploitation of native plants, leading to fears the industry is booming without Indigenous people at the forefront.

FVTOC chief executive Paul Paton said Ip laws should recognise Indigenous people as knowledge keepers of native foods.

“We want to see protection for our knowledge that’s been used in the native foods and botanicals industry,” he said.

“We want the intellectual property laws to reflect our law in a way that the keepers and holders of knowledge are protected.

“For over 60,000 years, Traditional Owners have held medicinal, dietary and harvesting knowledge about plants on Country.

“Today’s native foods and botanicals industry is profiting from this knowledge.”

Mr Paton said strengthening native food IP laws would improve management of Country, Indigenous business opportunities and tourism experiences.

The call for change comes through the Don’t Stop Now campaign from the Federation which encourages wider support for policies impacting Indigenous people in Victoria.

“We need Government and the community’s support in the lead up to the election to make commitments recognising that these pieces of work are important and for them to make commitments to support that work,” Mr Paton said.

“We’re asking the community to get behind these initiatives and support traditional owners.”

Questions from the National Indigenous Times for Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Gabrielle Williams were passed onto the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, which declined to comment.

Shadow Aboriginal Affairs minister Peter Walsh declined to comment.