IRON TRAKS, co-founded by Dunhghutti Woman and ex-NRL star Tracey ‘Tracker’ Thompson and Indigneous female activist Kirra Muggeridge, brought 50 young girls from Ipswich State High, Hymba Yumba School and Marsden State High to an afternoon of empowerment and future pathways. Her Roar, Australia’s first fully inclusive female sport, health and fitness expo partnered with the women’s sports academy to provide programs aimed specifically at bringing together young women from all different sports to learn new things, meet other young women who participate in sports, meet fellow athletes and mentors, and learn about what career pathways are available to them. Iron Traks was invited to attend alongside various pro female athletes and artists such as Bo DelaCruz, Katrina Robertson, Aja Parham-Ammar, Kim Prince, Ronnie White, Hani Watson and Yvonne ‘Pearl’ O’Neill.

Nicole Gusman, captain of the MALTA Rugby League Team and RAAF Physical Training Instructor was also in attendance with Iron Traks to inspire the girls.

The participants also had the opportunity to learn the process of what it takes to become a firefighter thanks to QFES being present with female ambassadors.

“The day was fantastic! Seeing all the smiles of the young females faces,” Ms Thompson said.

“But most importantly getting out of their comfort zone and trying something new.”