The Midland community has rallied together to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Cassius Turvey, who died last Sunday after being assaulted in a racially-motivated attack.

Fremantle Dockers star Michael Walters helped organised the event on Saturday for the young Noongar-Yamatji boy and his family.

Speaking to The West Australian, Walters said the event was organised to show community support for the Turvey family.

“It needs to stop, this stuff shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“It shouldn’t happen regardless of what the culture is.”

Cassius Turvey was walking home with his friends when he was brutally attacked with a metal pole, allegedly by 21-year-old Jack Steven James Brearly and two other assailants.

Cassius passed away due to his injuries on October 23.

His death has sparked outrage across Australia, and has hit the Midland community hard.

“That’s why we put this together, to get the community spirit back and for everyone to come together in a show of support for the family and Cassius,” Walters said.

“The family is going through a tough time at the moment so it’s on us to show our support.”

More than 500 people attended the community event, a heartwarming gesture which moved Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey to tears.

Also in attendance was beloved Indigenous actor Ernie Dingo, who helped cook some sausages for the event.

“We have a strong Indigenous culture at the footy club and to have their support is massive,” Walters said.

“This is something I wanted to put together, I see a lot of people here from outside the Midland area.

“The support has been massive”

Support for Cassius’ family has come from across Australia, with nearly all states setting up rallies and candlelight vigils.

Brisbane Lions AFLW player Courtney Hodder paid her respects to Cassius and her family after her game on Friday night.

“I just want to give a shoutout to Cassius Turvey’s family in Perth,” Hodder said.

“Rest in peace little man.”

On Friday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack on Cassius a racially motivated assault.

Mr Albanese’s comments came after WA Police commissioner Col Blanch said he could not discuss the possible motivation behind the attack.

However he did add communities should be having a serious debate about any abhorrent racism in their communities.