A Liberal candidate in Victoria’s state election is under fire for his views, including comments about Aboriginal people and history.

A recording of Narre Warren North candidate Timothy Dragan, revealed in an exclusive published by The Age, included Mr Dragan saying the only time he cared about “pre-Australian history” was at a museum.

Mr Dragan also said Indigenous education in schools should be wound back.

“Everything that you find now, all these institutions, even this government thing they got, it’s European – it’s not bloody Aboriginal,” he said.

“If we’re going to go by what’s Aboriginal, we might as well abolish everything, get our camping chairs and live in the desert.”

He also said he opposed Constitutional recognition of First Nations people because colonialists “won this land fair and square” and that nuclear waste should be dumped in Alice Springs.

In audio recorded last Tuesday and leaked to The Sunday Age, Mr Dragan, declared he was “100 per cent” opposed to a treaty with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“There’s no such thing as traditional Australians,” he said.

Treaty negotiations between the state government and the democratically elected First Peoples’ Assembly have been underway since August.

The Age journalist Sumeyya Ilanbey reported on Sunday that Mr Dragan originally refused to comment when the paper questioned him at an early voting booth on Saturday, before the Liberal Party released a statement in which the candidate “unreservedly” apologised for his “insensitive and inappropriate language”, and said his comments did not reflect the views or policy positions of the party.

At the 2018 election Labor held Narre Warren North by 10.4 per cent, but were concerned the seat was at risk with the retirement of current MP Luke Donnellan.

Mr Dragan, 26, has been a member of the Liberal Party for three years and the chairman for the Liberals’ Narre Warren North branch for more than 18 months, according to local paper the Dandenong Star Journal.