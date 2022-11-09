One year on from giving away on-field duties, former Bulldog and Gold Coast star Jarrod Harbrow continues to drive what has become celebrated piece of the Suns’ identity.

Alongside AFL Queensland the 34-year-old delivers cultural awareness education sessions to academy players through the season.

The Yirrganydji-Kuku-Yalanji man form Far North Queensland has long been central to First Nations-focused initiatives at the Suns, acting as the club’s Indigenous programs coordinator from when he hung up the boots following the 2021 season.

The 262-gamer’s passion to create a culturally safe environment for players of all backgrounds extends to the tender-aged.

950 teenagers coming though the Suns academy each year.

“We want the Gold Coast Suns to be a place where our people feel safe and valued, and where parents can have peace of mind that their kids are in good hands,” Harbrow said.

“It starts with our Academy where we have been implementing cultural education programs to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture in our country and in our sport, but also educate on the ongoing challenges Indigenous people face in society.

The club’s catchment area extending into the northern tip of the state and through to Darwin, an important consideration for creating a safe environment for kids often away form home.

About five percent of those players getting a first taste of elite football coming are Indigenous.

Being in Queensland, the Suns are more than aware they operate in an area where rugby league dominates the footy space.

“We have a goal to increase both the participation and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people playing our game and coming through the SUNS Academy all the way to the elite level,” Harbrow said.

“We’re doing more than ever before with Indigenous culture weaved through everything we do, but we’re still looking to lead the way and make our club one of the most culturally safe environments in the AFL for our people and players.

Harbrow said the club wants to be known as a place where Indigenous culture is celebrated pointing to the First Nations artefacts and murals adorning the walls at their Carrara base.