Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Wemba Wemba woman Jess Lovett-Murray has spent the past seven years running after a friend pushing her into it.

In 2015 the Heywood resident participated in the Indigenous Marathon Project which selected 15 Indigenous men and women to run in New York City.

Although it has been seven years since first participating in the IMP, Lovett-Murray’s passion and commitment hasn’t yet wavered.

Lovett-Murray is now the spearhead of the Heywood Deadlies running and walking group.

Heywood is a small township on the edge of Victoria and South Australia in Gunditjmara country.

Despite its small population, Lovett-Murray is able to pull people along consistently to participate in the weekly program.

“One person to maybe 10,” she said.

“When footy season or netball season starts and everyone gets busy. Instead of like doing my weekly sessions, we put out a challenge so that people.”

Heywood Deadlies is supported by Winda-mara Aboriginal Corporation through the contribution of incentives to encourage community members to participate.

Incentives include Drink bottles, Jumpers and walking away a bit fitter and happier also.

Lovett-Murray attributes her strong mental health with her consistent running and exercise.

It is also the reason Victoria Health has reached out to her to become the ambassador from their upcoming campaign This Girl Can.

This Girl Can is a week run through the spring in Victoria to encourage more woman to get out get active.

A big part of the campaign encourages women to not be embarrassed or self-conscious about what people think and get out and exercise.

“I would feel a little bit embarrassed when I would run around town,” Lovett-Murray said.

“But eventually overtime the positive benefits of running just outweighed all the shame”

This Girl Can week runs from September 12 to 18.