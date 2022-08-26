Tucked away in the luscious Brisbane hinterland, Joe and Lucy Thompson and their six-year-old daughter Ava, have been able to secure a new lifestyle and business which has changed their lives.

Joe, a proud Iningai and Wakka Wakka man, and Lucy have been operating the Maiala Park Lodge homestead at Mount Glorious, just outside Brisbane since 2021, after deciding they needed a new challenge.

“The advertisement for the property randomly appeared on our social feeds and subsequently began our dream of running away to the mountain and being our own bosses,” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson discovered the Whanu Binal Indigenous Entrepreneurship Program after looking to further his business management skills for the lodge.

Whanu Binal offers First Nations entrepreneurs, executives, managers and Traditional Custodians a chance to build upon their business and entrepreneurial skills through a virtual yarning space and Indigenous learning styles.

“We were both unhappy with our previous employment and were looking for something that provided a lifestyle change for our family,” Mr Thompson said.

“After falling in love with the property and dreaming some more we decided to give it a go, with the answer to most of our questions being – why not?”

Maiala Park Lodge has been built on Garumngar country of the Jinibara nation. The Jinibara People are the mountain people. Their name means “people of the lawyer vine” (bara meaning “people” and Jini meaning “lawyer vine”).

“Maiala” is a word from the Jinibara people meaning quiet place.

Centered around the Main House, 4 suites offer luxury accommodation each with private ensuites and kitchenettes. Boasting 2 fireplaces and stunning views the Main House is the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring what the region has to offer.

The lodge was originally built in 1999 by Ada and Frank Vander Woude.

The Thompson family now own and live at Maiala Park Lodge. They have brought their personality to the estate and for the re-opening of the lodge in Spring 2021 for guests once again.