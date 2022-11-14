Newcastle Knights’ star Caitlan Johnston has been “guaranteed” a run in Saturday’s Women’s rugby league world cup final despite the Jillaroos’ 82-nil thrashing of Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals Tuesday morning.

With the contest all but decided by half-time attention turned toward selections for facing New Zealand at the weekend as the entire Australian side put on strong performances.

Johnston missed her usual spot in the front row in favour of Holli Wheeler and Torres Strait Islander woman and Tuesday’s captain Tallisha Harden; per coach Brad Donald’s rotation policy through the tournament.

Donald set the agenda straight on who makes the cut for the decider following the match.

“We’ve had a plan right from right from the get go and we’ve been able to rest seven players tonight that (now) are fresh,” he said.

“The seven that didn’t play tonight will play. You can guarantee that.”

Johnston has played two of the Jillaroo’s four games through the campaign so far.

A nervous wait is ahead for Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman, Keilee Joseph, Tahlia Fuimaono and Harden.

While Bent and Harden crossed for tries against the Orchids in the semi electric outings across the park could mean a start in the final goes begging.

Fuimaono faces a battle against a handful of worthy picks to get a run in the halves.

Chapman looks the best chance at backing up following a number of line-breaks at scoring chances set up on Tuesday.

Selection for the mens’ final presents as less of a headache for Kangaroos’ coach Mal Meninga.

His rotation blueprint shouldn’t worry Jack Whiton, Latrell Mitchell or Josh Addo-Carr after strings of strong showings through the tournament.

Addo-Carr leads the overall scoring tally with 12 tries from four appearances.

The sole question mark for mob remains over whether Reuben Cotter gets the nod for Australia’s tie with Samoa.

Both the men’s and women’s world cup finals at set for play early on Sunday morning Eastern time.