Kangaroos winger Josh Addo-Carr beat out a long list of suitors to claim player-of-the-match honours in the national side’s 15-try 84-nil victory over Scotland at the Rugby League World Cup in England on Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old scored four tries in the one-sided affair in Coventry as the returning champions put the rest of the tournament firmly on notice.

Addo-Carr’s first came within six minutes to put first points on the board before a Scotland fumble and 60 metre run down the left side in the 32nd minute saw his head into half time already with a double.

As Australia continued to put the foot-down he went untouched from long-distance out of scrum to get his triple.

A party-trick pass through the legs from Matt Burton on the sideline on the final siren gave Addo-Carr a final look at adding another.

A kick and chase to meet the ball inches form going dead from Addo-Carr brought the onslaught to an end

“I just pulled it out of the hat I suppose,” Addo-Carr said after the match.

The clinical display proved Kangaroos’ coach Mal Meninga’s theory of rotating through players over the pool stages the correct decision.

Latrell Mitchell and Rueben Cotter were among those making way for the shake-up gifting six debutants their first international cap.

Despite the shifts, Addo Carr was clear the team stood to make no excuses in going 2-0 for the tournament so far.

“We wanted to start the game well and I thought we front-loaded out energy,” he said.

“It allowed us to score a lot of points.

“It was also off the back of our own D (defence), we got stuck into them in their own end and it set us up for the game.”

“We want to build our own destiny in the Kangaroos jersey and I think we set the platform tonight.”

Now with six tries in the campaign Addo-Carr direction for contributing to team success is simple.

“All I’ve got to do is catch the ball and run fast, that’s it,” he said.

Australia next face Italy on October 30 in St Helens.