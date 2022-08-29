Distribution rights for Nyul Nyul and Yawuru director Jub Clerk’s feature debut Sweet As has been snapped up by Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand.

The film follows 16-year-old Murra, who is on the verge of lashing out due to problems on the home front.

That is, until her policeman uncle curbs her self-destructive behaviour with a lifeline: a photo-safari for at-risk kids, but Murra isn’t entirely convinced.

Roadshow Films chief executive Joel Pearman said the firm was thrilled to bring Sweet As to a local audience alongside Arenamedia.

“Jub Clerc’s directorial debut is an extraordinary coming of age story that audiences are going to adore,” he said.

“Watching it with an audience at The Melbourne International Film Festival, it earned a standing ovation and we believe audiences are simply going to fall in love with this incredible movie.

“Australian teenage audiences deserve films that are specifically made for them.”

Sweet As producer Liz Kearney said Roadshow Films was the best partner to publicise the film.

“Jub and I are beyond excited to be working with Roadshow Films,” she said.

“Sweet A is such a special film to us – it’s a film full of joy and hope and it was so much fun to make.

“We know Roadshow Films is the best partner to bring Sweet As to Australian audiences and we can’t wait for people to see it.”

Sweet As premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival where it won the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award.

The film also had its West Australian premiere at CineFest Oz over the weekend, and has been selected to premiere internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

It will be released in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.