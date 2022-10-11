Junior Rioli and Izak Rankine have successfully dodged a potential trade period disaster, both set to make long-awaited moves to new clubs for 2023.

The pair had nervous waits as moves flagged months ago threatened to fall apart as the clock ticked.

Rioli joins Port Adelaide after rumours became a strong chance following a meet with his new club in September.

West Coast reacted poorly initially to news after sticking by the mercurial forward through off-field related incidents and a two year suspension.

Following Adelaide’s frank interest in South Australian Suns’ gun Izak Rankine mid way through the year as the 22-year-old put together a career-best campaign, the mega-deal reportedly worth $700,000 a season has come together.

“We’ve watched Izak for a long time leading into the draft four years ago, and we knew being a Crows supporter as a kid, he was jumping off his couch at the age of four in a Crows guernsey with his dad.” Crows list manager Justin Reid said.

The pair depart the Eagles and Crows respectively on four and three year contracts.

Rioli departs the Eagles in a complex four-way deal including draft pick exchanges and player movements between Port, GWS, North Melbourne and his his former club.

Rankine moves in a cleaner affair involving just Gold Coast, the Power and Fremantle in small part.

The AFL trade period closes Wednesday night.