In a shocking turn of events, Gangulu woman Justine Reid was ‘murdered’ in episode five of 10 Play series The Traitors on Monday night.

The Traitors sees a group of 24 players, also known as Faithfuls, live together in a grand old hotel where they will need to have their wits about them as they carry out challenges in order to win silver bars, contributing to a prize pool of silver worth up to $250,000.

One seat was left after everyone arrived at breakfast, with Reid nowhere to be seen – meaning she was the unlucky Faithful to be murdered overnight.

The table was filled with uncertainties, with Matt bringing the tension while trying to save himself from the doubters.

Reid lasted four episodes of the series which she described as a life altering experience.

Upon banishing Olivia as a group, the four traitors turned their focus on Reid who they perceived to be a threat after she became privy to some suspicious comments made by Angus (Traitor).

“I mentioned the ‘murder’ comment to Angus straight away (in the car ride home) as I heard it too and he brushed it off as banter between him and a mate,” Reid said.

“After watching Matt become erratic I wrote his name down instead of Angus.

“It’s one of those sliding door moments I probably regret but that’s the beauty of hindsight.”

Reid considers herself to be a confident person who isn’t afraid to speak her mind which makes her an excellent candidate for this game.

“I’m quite perceptive and don’t shy away from difficult conversations thanks to the advocacy and social work that I do,” she said.

“I’m probably one to speak up more and that was probably my downfall.”

Leading by example, she believes Indigenous representation in the public eye is important.

“In this day and age, you see more mob putting their faces out there,” she said.

“and more mob starting to share their culture and have conversations around issues that are affecting us.”

Reid said she would do it all again in a heartbeat and is looking forward to see where her next role lands her.