The next generation of Western Australia’s Indigenous cricketers have showcased their skills Western Australia’s Kambarang Youth Cricket Carnival.

The carnival, which is in its second year saw more than 100 First Nations high-school aged boys and girls participate in a two-day carnival, culminating in on-ground participation at the opening match of the Women’s Big Bash League First Nations Round.

WA Cricket’s Aboriginal Project Officer and proud Whadjuk Noongar man Adam Cockie said after a modest level of participation in its first year, the Carnival has grown substantially in popularity in 2022 to become Western Australia’s largest Indigenous cricket carnival with teams travelling from as far away as Jambinu (Geraldton) to attend.

“Our first carnival that we ran at the same time last year, we only had 38 kids playing so we’ve had a massive increase,” he said.

“The towns have got on board and we’ve had more of a buy-in into what we’ve been doing and we’ve been able to reach out to get some more teams in.”

In addition to two days of round-robin games played under the master blaster format, carnival participants we’re also engaged in a number of cultural experiences.

“We had a Welcome to Country before the cricket sessions then we played some games with the teams,” Mr Cockie said.

“That continued on throughout the night with a cultural learning session where we went through some artwork where we had an artist come in with the kids.”

Some of Western Australia’s state representatives were also in attendance, with Michael Bailey, Kavita Pepper and Rikki Garlett on-hand scouting for potential future prospects for Western Australia’s National Indigenous Cricket Championships teams.

“They came down and got to interact with the kids and players could meet a state player,” Mr Cockie said.

“It was pretty special to have those players there because it shows that that’s our pathway, these are our state players.

“So keeping them involved and interacting with the youth is massive in the way of role models for them.”

Both cricket and Indigenous culture flowed into the next day, with Kambarang players on-field in the lead-up to the WBBL|08 First Nations Round match between the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers at Lilac Hill.

Today, players joined Kambarang Cricket Carnival participants in the largest barefoot circle in Aussie cricket history 🧡🖤 Dr Richard Walley OAM performed a welcome to country for a circle of over 200 people connecting to Whadjuk Country 👣 #MADETOUGH #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/HKqpGGOgQr — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 6, 2022

“The kids got to go out there and be the curtain raiser and play a few games before the women’s BBL match,” Mr Cockie said.

“Before that match (players) were able to join in the Barefoot Circle and Welcome to Country with Richard Walley, but also got the stand with the professional players.

“The Kambarang players were really excited to interact with the players and be a part of that.”

The Barefoot Circle has been recorded as the largest ever held in Australia, with close to 200 hundred participants involved.

Mr Cockie said it was evident the on-ground opportunity that Kambarang players experienced as part of the WBBL|08 match had a significant impact from both a cultural and cricket perspective.

“The Kambarang kids haven’t been a part of anything like that before or maybe even been to a professional level venue,” Mr Cockie said.

“So to be in that kind of atmosphere with there’s crowd watching them, then they get to stand with elite players, it could be very daunting but also very exciting at the same time.

“Once they had that bit of a yarn with a player they gained confidence and then they’re able to take it back to their friends, community, families and say I ended up talking to an elite player from the women’s BBL.”

The Kambarang Youth Cricket Carnival is one of a number of WA Cricket Foundation programs.

Mr Cockie said that the purpose of the Kambarang Carnival is as much about personal development as it is about cricket.

“It’s an inclusive program where new players can come in, participate, but also get something out of it and it’s not just always about cricket,” he said.

“It’s also about creating new friends, trying something new, but then also the cultural learning which is a key part for Aboriginal people so they can take back to their community.

“We want them to have a positive experience and take that back to where they’re from.”