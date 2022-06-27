North Melbourne coach David Noble gave some insight into the personal challenges faced by Kangaroo Tarryn Thomas following the 22-year-old’s quiet display against Adelaide in Hobart on Sunday.

In the post match press-conference Noble shared details of Thomas’ loss in the days leading up to the contest.

“Taz (Thomas) has had a bereavement in his family this week and has really struggled,” Noble said.

“His nan passed away, so he’s struggled a bit.

“He wanted to play for his nan and I’m sure he’s disappointed with the game he put forward.”

Before the added context, commentator and former North Melbourne premiership player David King was highly critical of Thomas’ performance throughout the afternoon.

Thomas had just two disposals to half time after re-entering the side at forward pocket to face the Crows.

He finished the day with two hand passes and the single kick.

“What we’ve seen today has been a player that’s completely disinterested in this game of football,” King said.

“That’s a harsh comment, but I’ve watched him closely.”

King had said Thomas “just doesn’t look right to me” during the broadcast.

The backlash extended onto social media with disgruntled fans commenting on Thomas’ personal Instagram account with taunts regarding his modest output.

The 57-gamer reportedly responded with outbursts of his own before comments were taken down.

The flavour of comments have largely turned to gestures of support for the young Roo as he battles with the loss.

Despite showing some sympathy for Thomas, Noble added there are expectations of elite level football.

“There is some circumstances around it, but when you get on the field, you know, there’s a level that I think you need to bring,” Noble said.

“I think he’s struggling a fair bit.”

The North Melbourne coach revealed Thomas would leave Hobart to join family rather than travel back to Melbourne with the team.

The Kangaroos slumped to their 13th loss for the season falling 57 points short against the Crows at the weekend.

It is unclear whether Thomas will rejoin the squad in time for his sides round 16 tie against the fourth placed Cats.

The Kangaroos take on Geelong Saturday night at GMHBA Stadium.