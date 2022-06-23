A vocal crowd gathered on Kaurna Land on Saturday, June 18, at Tarntanyangga Victoria Square in Adelaide, to stand in solidarity with Yuendumu Elders who seek reforms to disarm police in remote communities.

Speakers voiced the ongoing trauma Aboriginal families to face, with more than 500 deaths in custody since recommendations from the Royal Commission 35 years ago were handed down.

In March 2022, the NT Supreme Court acquitted police officer Zachary Rolfe of all charges relating to the death of Kumanjayi Walker.

Mr Walker was killed when Constable Rolfe shot him three times during an attempted arrest in Yuendumu in November, 2019.

There was an outcry from First Nations people as the verdict was handed down.

Rally organiser Natasha Wanganeen said The Yuendumu case was not an isolated incident.

“It happens all over country to a lot of our young people and Elders,” she said.

”We want people who will fight for us like we fight for ourselves.”

Speakers at the rally, which was called in response to the national call for action issued in the wake of the killing of Mr Walker, demanded accountability for the injustices since invasion and for the community to come together for the right reasons, asking, when will we see justice, when will we feel peace?