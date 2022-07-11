The 2022 NAIDOC netball carnival has just passed with many people attending from all over Perth to participate in the tournament.

This year Perth Mint has introduced something special, a medal, which was awarded to the best player from each teams, for its young stars.

Artist Kevin Bynder a Whadjuk-Yuet-Ballardong man designed the medals for the MVP’s, using the carnival as inspiration.

The medal represents the “warrior mode” the girls adopt when they compete.

The golden token has circles on the outside which represent camping grounds that are all linked up.

“The boomerangs represents the hunting and aggression the girls have when their in their ‘warrior mode'” Bynder said

“And just like boomerangs and how they always return, the girls come back year after year to the best they can achieve.

“In the middle it represents the NAIDOC netball carnival and represents all the teams coming together.

“With the symbol of the female’s standing around, like the camping ground and coming together to create the NAIDOC netball carnival.”

Bynder worked with Perth Mint for 12 months before he came up with the concept of the design; from there it took him an hour to finalise it.

“I incremented Netball itself as well as our culture into one” Bynder said.

Bynder is a self-taught artist, who has been in the game for a little over three years.

He has worked with the AFL, Perth Wildcats, Perth Mint and also doing numerous murals all over Perth.

The MVP medals also feature a card that represents another of Kevin’s designs,

the theme “succeeding no matter what”.

The NAIDOC netball carnival is an opportunity for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander netballs to showcase their love for the game.

While also receiving acknowledgment for their talent amongst their teammates and coach, by being awarded the MVP medal.