Early intervention and reducing community demand for alcohol is the key to tackling problem drinking in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, the head of an Aboriginal health and rehabilitation service said on Friday.

Earlier this week new West Australian police commissioner Col Blanch said he would support a ban on takeaway alcohol apart from light beer in the Pilbara and Kimberley if it is deemed to be the most effective option for reducing alcohol-related harm.

Milliya Rumurra Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Andrew Amor said he understood police and others were frustrated with the issue of problem drinking which he said was getting worse in Broome.

“This is part of a complex issue that has been evolving over many generations. It will take generations to appropriately address,” he said.

“Supply reduction measures do provide short-term relief and potential respite for frontline services, however, it is not a long-term solution.

“The most effective approach is to reduce the community demand for alcohol. This must be a whole of government and community priority.”

Milliya Rumurra, based in Broome, provides alcohol and other drugs treatment and rehabilitation programs.

Mr Amor said Milliya Rumurra would like to see a package of restrictions implemented in the Kimberley including applying a minimum unit price, a reduction in trading hours where package liquor is sold and continuation of sales limits on “high risk” beverages.

“For these measures to have any meaningful success, they must be supported with parallel demand and harm-reduction interventions such as prevention and early intervention strategies, and must be properly resourced and community driven,” he said.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has said he does not support the proposed ban.

WA Liquor Licensing director Lanie Chopping is currently running an independent inquiry investigating whether all takeaway alcohol, except light beer, should be banned in both regions.

North West WA is already one of the most heavily regulated regions in Australia for booze, with ID scanners and purchase limits implemented across the region, and a banned drinkers register trial underway.