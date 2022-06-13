The Kimberley Land Council has fired back at criticism from the Aboriginal Affairs minister surrounding the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act regulations consultation process.

On Friday, the ABC reported WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti was critical of the KLC’s response to the process to date.

“We really do need to move on; what was legislated for is a vast improvement, it is the gold standard,” he told ABC Kimberley.

“For him (KLC chief executive Tyronne Garstone) to keep rehashing the debate over the Cultural Heritage Act, which is now law, I find very disappointing.

“We think that the process is working well… It’s just disappointing that Tyronne seemed to say one thing to me and often say different things to other people.”

Mr Garstone said on Monday the comments demonstrated arrogance from government towards Aboriginal people.

“The KLC has been firm in our position that Aboriginal people are forced to work within a flawed system,” he said.

“The co-design process has been led and directed by the WA Government.

“In order for this to be a true co-design, Aboriginal people must be making decisions, and working alongside the government to draft the ACHA regulations.

“If not, this will be yet another failed tick-the-box consultation.”

Mr Garstone said Aboriginal people were being talked at, not listened too, during the consultation process.

The KLC chief executive said not enough people in Aboriginal communities were aware of the workshops happening.

Jamukurnu-Yapalikurnu Aboriginal Corporation has also been critical of the consultation process.

On Friday Mr Buti said it was vital regulations were created to make the Heritage Act operational and provide for Aboriginal people “in a balanced manner”.

“We live in a vast state… where there is a heavy reliance on the resource industry to provide economic and employment opportunities for WA, including Aboriginal people,” he said.

Clayton Lewis from the Aboriginal Heritage Action Alliance told the ABC he wanted the legislation to be repealed and a new bill designed by Traditional Owners.

He said Western Australia should look to the Northern Territory as an example of effective cultural heritage legislation.

Previously, Noongar human rights and legal expert Hannah McGlade and WA barrister Greg McIntyre have advocated for the Northern Territory model to be emulated in Western Australia.

“(In the) Northern Territory model… the primary decision-making body is a (100%) group of Aboriginal people nominated by the four Aboriginal Land Councils in the Territory,” Mr McIntyre said.

“They make the primary decisions and are assisted by the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority, which is an independent statutory authority whose governing body is nominated by the land councils, rather than public servants within the government,” he said.