Aboriginal leaders and Traditional Owners in the Kimberley have urged the West Australian State Government to better prioritise protection of the Martuwarra Fitzroy River.

It comes after the State of Environment report released last week detailed the threat to Aboriginal cultural heritage and Country.

Key findings of the report revealed Indigenous knowledge and connection to Country were vital for sustainability and healing Australia.

However the report also detailed a poor history of co-design in which Indigenous advisory councils have only been consulted rather than meaningfully incorporated.

This has resulted in a mood of distrust after sacred heritage and parts of Country, such as Juukan Gorge, have been destroyed.

Kimberley Land Council has now called on the WA Government to make the protection of the Fitzroy River in the Wunaamin Miliwundi Ranges a priority.

KLC executive officer Tyronne Garstone said the report’s highlighted an urgent need to protect the Martuwarra and Kimberley region.

“The McGowan Government must take notice of the findings from the report and listen to the Traditional Owners of the Martuwarra Fitzroy River,” he said.

“Traditional Owners do not consent to the large-scale extraction of water from the national heritage-listed river.

“Kimberley leaders are calling on the government to abandon plans which would see 300 billion litres of surface water extracted from the river.

“We are urging the government to listen to the ancient knowledge of Traditional Owners, protect country and protect Aboriginal Heritage.”

A WA Government spokesperson said there have been numerous discussions about the catchment since 2018.

“The McGowan government is committed to working collaboratively to develop a management plan for the Fitzroy River to ensure the health of the river and provide a basis for sustainable economic development; and not allow the Fitzroy River or its tributaries to be dammed,” they said.

“Planning for the sustainable management of water resources in the Fitzroy River Catchment is building on years of community planning, new and improving science by both State and the Australian Governments and consultation with Traditional Owners and stakeholders.

“The McGowan Government is also working collaboratively to deliver on its commitments to create the Fitzroy River National Park, which will extend the Geikie Gorge National Park along the Fitzroy River to the north and along the Margaret River.”

KLC land and sea unit manager Daniel Oades said supporting Indigenous rangers and Indigenous land and sea management was vital to improving the environment and Country.