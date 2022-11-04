West Australians are being urged to nominate young Indigenous champions who have made a difference to their community for a major annual awards night.

Nominations are now open for the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards WA 2023, including the Indigenous community leadership award sponsored by the National Indigenous Times.

The award is open to Indigenous people aged 29 or under who live in WA and have demonstrated outstanding community leadership.

That leadership can be demonstrated in family life, the business and professional arena, advocacy or through cultural practice.

National Indigenous Times executive chairman Wayne Bergmann said the young leaders of today deserved to be commended for their achievements.

“Whether blazing a trail in the business world or keeping culture strong, our next generation is proving there is no limit to what Indigenous people can achieve,” he said.

“The National Indigenous Times is proud to celebrate the work of our young community champions through this award.”

Those who know someone worthy of the award are encouraged to submit a nomination with a 25-word summary of why your chosen individual deserves the accolade.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in March 2023.

Nominations can be made here.