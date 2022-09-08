An Indigenous teenager shot dead by Northern Territory police during an attempted arrest wasn’t a threat to his remote community, an inquest has been told.

Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died on November 9, 2019, after Constable Zachary Rolfe, 31, shot him three times in the remote community of Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.

Aboriginal community police officer Derek Williams said his nephew Mr Walker was in the community to attend a beloved family member’s funeral and there should have been no rush to arrest him.

“He only ran off from (a rehabilitation program). He wasn’t a murderer,” Mr Williams told the inquest into Mr Walker’s death on Thursday.

“He wasn’t a big threat. He just wanted to attend the funeral.”

Mr Williams described his nephew as a shy and slow boy, who liked video games and football.

The court also heard Mr Walker’s girlfriend, Rickisha Robertson, was in the process of applying for a domestic violence order against Mr Walker.

Despite this, Mr Williams said it was an error for Const Rolfe and his team, who had been sent from Alice Springs to relieve exhausted local police, to attempt to arrest Mr Walker on the same day the community was having a funeral.

“You can’t just go into people’s yard when they’re mourning a loss or attending funerals,” he said.

“They can’t just go in and arrest somebody … it’s no-go, you know.

“They’ve got to be respectful. We are all human beings. We need to be treated as human beings.”

Mr Williams said he became concerned when Const Rolfe’s team arrived in the community of about 900 with a shot gun and an AR15 assault rifle.

“I thought Yuendumu was going to be a war zone,” he said.

“It’s only a little community. We are not fighting terrorists. It’s really hardcore.”

Mr Williams said the NT police force needed to employ more Indigenous officers and for them to be promoted to senior ranks.

He said non-Indigenous officers should be educated about the culture of the communities they are serving in and be respectful of it.

“There’s been officers who come from Darwin or Alice Springs … They take the hands-on stuff into the communities, which lacks respect,” he said.

“We don’t want this nonsense of kicking doors down.”

He wasn’t on duty when Const Rolfe and another officer tried to arrest his nephew at his grandmother’s home at 7.21pm.

But he rushed to the property in disbelief and hoping he had only been tasered.

“I didn’t go into the house. I just had a peek through the door – blood stains on the mattress and three bullet casings,” he said.

Mr Walker died from his injuries on the police station floor at 8.36pm.

Mr Williams also talked about the need for the residents of Yuendumu to have a greater say in the running of the community, which the Howard government’s intervention in 2007 had stripped from it.

“The community and the elders controlled the community before and when there was a break-in and discipline (for) the kids now we can’t do that,” he said.

He also said the jobs that had been lost after the Intervention legislation was introduced needed to be returned.

The hearing continues.