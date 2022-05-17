Labor leader Anthony Albanese will partner with the WA Government to build an Aboriginal Cultural Centre in the heart of Perth should his party win the Federal election on Saturday.

Speaking at The West Australian’s leadership matters forum in Perth on Tuesday, Mr Albanese made the commitment to build the museum on Whadjuk Noongar Country.

A Labor Government would pitch in $50m for the centre which would aid the truth-telling process of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“This has the potential to be an important place to celebrate First Nations cultures,” Mr Albanese said.

“To recognise that our continent is home to the oldest continuous culture on earth.

A place for learning and for sharing not just for Australians – but for people from all over the world.”

Mr Albanese said First Nations people would be partners in the project, and businesses would be encouraged to support it.

The precinct would add to WA’s growing list of major cultural centres, including in Fremantle, Northam, Mowanjum community near Derby and a planned centre in Cockburn due to open next year.