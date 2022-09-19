Lance Franklin will go around once again in 2023, with the Swans revealing the news to social media on Monday evening ahead of their Grand Final clash against Geelong on Saturday.

Franklin made the announcement in fashion akin to basketball great Michael Jordan’s famous two-word phrase “I’m back” signalling his return to the NBA in 1995.

The club’s cryptic post to Facebook was simply captioned “one more year”, leaving the final word out on Instagram.

“The following statement was released today by Lance Franklin, via the Sydney Swans Football club located in Sydney, NSW, Australia, in response to questions about his future career plans.

“One More”

-Ends-”

The Swans will host an open training session at the SCG Tuesday morning where Franklin is set to front media on his decision.

