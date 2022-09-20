Lance Franklin has hit back at critics who questioned his mega nine-year deal with the Swans signed in 2013 following Monday’s announcement of a one-year extension.

Few thought the then 26-year-old would see out the contract, and a pair of grand final failures and interrupted seasons in later years raised further eyebrows.

The club posted an offical statement on behalf of Franklin to social media with a simple two-worded phrase signalling he and Sydney had come to an agreement over his playing future.

“One More” the message read.

With a tenth year locked in, Franklin’s swipe at the doubters came in cheeky fashion at Tuesday training ahead of the weekend’s premiership decider against the Cats.

“There’s been a lot of knockers over the years, haven’t there,” he said.

“When I first got here people were knocking that I wouldn’t get there, I wouldn’t make it, I’d play for four or five years and that’d be it.

“I’ve definitely proved them wrong, haven’t I.”

Despite an improved year for his side, 52 goals for the season and booting his 1000th career goal, the veteran had his doubts about continuing on.

Franklin admitted the decision to play on was “50/50” despite his passion for the game and love for the Swans as strong as ever.

The 35-year-old went on to rubbish recent speculation around a potential move north following contract negotiations hitting speed bumps over a salary dispute in July.

It was a case of either another year at the Swans or retirement throughout the “long process” in coming to a decision with his wife and children adding to considerations.

The reveal during grand final week comes hopeful of quieting down any noise around his future interrupting the club’s preparation for Saturday.

“I just thought the time was right to come out obviously we’ve got the grand final this week,” Franklin said.

“There’s gonna be a lot of speculation, oh, is he gonna go on?

“I just wanted to make this about about the boys.

“This is a huge game for us.”

As far as his build-up goes the answer was simple.

“I’m still pumped,” Franklin said.

“I’m ready to go this weekend and just can’t wait to get down there.”

Franklin admitted “It would be nice” to add a third premiership to his list of achievements though didn’t ruled out an eleventh year with the Swans should things not go to plan.

“Hopefully we could have this conversation next year,” he said.

Like I said, it’s that passion and drive that still drives me to get out there and once that’s gone, then I’ll be done.”

Sydney face Geelong in the AFL Grand Final at MCG Saturday afternoon.