The Northern Land Council has Territory government calls for vigilance in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of new COVID variants in the Territory.

The Council said a rise in COVID cases was not the only cause for serious concern, with the arrival of a dangerous new influenza variant putting Territorians at risk of infection.

The NLC understands there has been nearly 300 flu cases in the past week, with more than 4,600 reported so far this year.

NLC chairman Samuel Bush-Blanasi said strict rules were in place for meetings, exceeding the standards set by the NT Chief Health Officer.

“We want to protect our old people and everyone who attends our meetings, including our members, our staff and all our mob we meet with,” he said.

“We’ve just completed a round of NLC regional council meetings across the NLC’s seven regions and our members are really worried about the steady rise in COVID and influenza infections in their communities and homelands.

Mr Bush-Blanasi said there were simple ways to stay safe, including: