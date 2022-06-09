The Northern Territory’s acting Treaty commissioner Tony McAvoy has delivered his final report to Treaty Minister Selena Uibo.

The report includes recommendations for the development of a Treaty making framework in the Territory.

The Territory government said it was the product of a “comprehensive” consultation process with Aboriginal communities.

The report will now be considered by the Territory government and released publicly within 21 days before being tabled in parliament in July.

As part of the Barunga Agreement in 2019, the Territory government committed $4.2 million over three years to support the Treaty process.

Mr McAvoy was tasked with gauging support for Treaty, considering what a treaty in the Territory should achieve, and benefits for Aboriginal people.

The Northern Land Council is a signatory to the Barunga Agreement setting out a partnership between the four Territory land councils and the NT government to progress development of Treaty.

An NLC spokesperson said the Council looked forward to the report on a recommended pathway to Treaty.

The spokesperson said while remote community consultation was heavily impacted by the COVID pandemic, the NLC was comfortable with progress to date.

“There is also a need to align our work with the new commonwealth government committing to work at the national level, in line with the Uluru Statement,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the NLC hoped Treaty would deliver recognition of First Nations people’s interests across the Northern Territory and a greater voice in government decisions, as well as opportunities for economic development and improved well-being “across all our communities”.