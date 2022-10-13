Australia’s education system is on a path towards incorporating stronger connections to culture for First Nations students, according to Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney.

Speaking at Catholic Schools NSW’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education conference on Wednesday, teachers, administrators and guests heard schooling today encompassed more than just english and numeracy.

Delivering the keynote speech, Ms Burney reflected on her own upbringing and opportunities afforded by the local schooling opportunities in her home of Whitton.

Her speech comes after the NSW auditor general in September revealed Indigenous students were failing to meet baseline attendance rates for adequate learning.

Ms Burney said the data presented in the report was alarming.

“It would be wrong of me to speak with you today without mentioning the education gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians,” she said.

“In 2016, only 63 per cent of First Nations people aged 20 to 24 had finished Year 12 compared to 88 per cent of non-Indigenous Australians.”

A shift from western education practise to learning tied to culture was flagged by Ms Burney to address the issue.

“This progress includes new framework adding traditional language into the curriculum and new secondary and boarding schools accessible to Indigenous communities across the state,” Ms Burney said.

“The Government is helping to build brand new boarding schools on country in partnership with Studio Schools Australia so that kids can learn on country, close to family and community.

“I am particularly excited about our commitment to teaching First Nations languages in primary schools across Australia.”

Ms Burney said connection to country and First Nations history would instil a new passion for learning and richer understanding of culture.

The NSW catholic education sector was later commended leading the way in cultural learning, post-schooling transition, enrolment and attendance rates.

The conference was held in the Blue Mountains town of Leura on Dharug land from October 11-13.