The New South Wales treasurer has outlined a $716 million spend on Indigenous affairs in the State budget handed down on Tuesday.

Headline figures include $15m for preservation of Stolen Generations sites, $44m for Indigenous language and $26m towards housing.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the funding represented an “unparalleled” investment in our First Nations people.

“This will fund programs designed in partnership with First Nations communities to support their children and young people, improve their health and wellbeing and to expand Aboriginal Child and Family Centres,” he said.

With a focus largely on housing and supporting first home buyers, the budget includes $150 million for 200 new and 260 upgraded homes for Indigenous people among climate resilience and energy saving efforts to tackle overcrowding and improve quality of life.

The budget statement outlined $67m to expand the Strong Family, Strong Communities program, $32m for infrastructure upgrades in Indigenous communities to access essential services and $2.4 billion toward regional health services.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman highlighted provisions to trial legal services, including bail advocacy, for young First Nations people.

It comes as part of a $10m package over four years, which will also support woman caught up in the legal system in Sydney and Newcastle.

Some $188.6 million will be poured into 28 initiatives and partnerships with peak Aboriginal organisations in NSW.

“These programs will not just improve the lives of the people that they touch, they are also the just and right thing to do,” Mr Kean said.

Key budget measures:

• $47.0 million to support strong data and governance to drive the Government’s partnership approach with First Nations communities

• $33.2 million to support First Nations children and young people to thrive through community-driven programs

• $29.6 million to promote health and wellbeing in First Nations communities including access to culturally appropriate mental health and cancer treatment services

• $26.2 million for developing appropriate standards for First Nations housing and land management

• $19.7 million to tackle recidivism in the justice system

This Budget also includes an additional $527.1 million for other programs that will deliver positive outcomes in First Nations communities, including:

• $43.9 million for the Aboriginal Languages Trust to support First Nations languages revitalisation

• $34.2 million to continue and expand Aboriginal Child and Family Centres and an additional $64.5 million to build six new sites to provide culturally safe services that support First Nations children and families to thrive

• $15.3 million for Stolen Generation Keeping Places that allows for culturally appropriate preservation of sites, research and stories of survivors.