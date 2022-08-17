Larrakia businesswoman Jessie Risk has taken the top gong at the NT Indigenous Business Network’s inaugural iNDiSTRY awards.

The Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network has recognised outstanding Indigenous-owned businesses as part of the 2022 iNDiSTRY awards.

The inaugural awards celebrate Aboriginal business excellence and highlight the contribution Indigenous-owned businesses make to the Northern Territory’s economy.

The female business owner of the year and NT blak business of the year awards were both awarded to Ms Risk.

She is the sole owner and managing director of AKJ Services, a Palmerston-based construction company which specialises in civil and landscape construction services.

Ms Risk said the awards represented the hard work put into the company since founding it in 2018.

“It felt pretty amazing,” she said.

“I’m a person that always sort of keeps to myself, so it’s nice to be recognised for a lot of hard work you put in.”

“It’s nice for other people to see what people can actually do if they put a lot of hard work in to something, and what you can achieve.”

After completing a degree in education and working for a number of years in the gas industry, Ms Risk founded AKJ Services with the support of her partner, a civil engineer, four years ago.

She said having a family background in the industry influenced her decision.

“I’ve come from a family where all my brothers are in the industry”, she said.

“My Dad was a crane operator on the wharf and he’s always operated machinery.

“The love has always been there.”

AKJ Services has 35 employees, with more than 40 per cent of whom are First Nations

Australians.

Ms Risk said one of her business’ proudest accomplishments has been the ability to employ Indigenous people and win contracts to work on Country.

“We love the fact that we’ve been able to have that opportunity and continue to do work on Country,” she said.

“We’re very, very proud and excited about where we’re going.”

Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network chief executive Jerome Cubillo said the awards challenged misconceptions about private sector Indigenous businesses.

“It was our first dedicated awards night to put a big spotlight on celebrating Aboriginal businesses across all sectors,” he said.

“The awards show that we have sophisticated businesses across all industries and all sectors.

“We also used the awards as an opportunity to debunk a lot of myths that Aboriginal businesses don’t have skills and capability, so it was a night for us to come together to celebrate the current environment and the successful Aboriginal business economy.”

Mr Cubillo said network wanted to support mob to run business on Country and unlock economic independence.

“That’s how we close the gap ourselves,” he said.

Mr Cubillo said NTIBN helped Indigenous-owned businesses to create positive outcomes for the next generation of First Nations people in the Territory.

“Aboriginal people actually make up around 37 per cent of the population (in the Territory) and at a school age level we make up 50 per cent of the school based population,” he said.

“We’re the largest growing demographic and so it’s how we support the next generation to ensure that we don’t have another generation lost to poverty.

“Through the development and supporting the rise of the Blak economy by allowing Aboriginal businesses the ability to grow and win tenders, then Aboriginal people can legitimately stand on their own two feet.”

2022 iNDiSTRY Award Winners

Best Blak Start up Business of the Year: Kings Narrative

Best Blak Growth Business of the Year: Aboriginal Bush Traders

Young Blak Entrepreneur of the Year: Shaun Edwards – House of Darwin

Blak Female Business Owner of the Year: Jessie Risk – AKJ Services

Blak Male Business Owner of the Year: Tyson Carmody – Kings Narrative

Ally of the Year: JLL

Blak Sole Trader / Microbusiness of the Year: Jungaarayi 2000 Photography

Blak Buyer of the Year: Aurecon

Blak Community Controlled Organisation of the Year: Purple House

NT Blak Business of the Year: AKJ Services