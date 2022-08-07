The late Auntie Debra Hocking a Tasmanian Elder features in the 2018 film titled Risking Light: Forgiving the Unforgivable.

Born in Hobart in 1951, the descendant of the Mouheneenner people of south-east Tasmania was removed to foster families only two years after her birth.

This government-sanctioned genocide lead to her growing up apart from her siblings and not meeting them or her birth mother until the age of 20.

Risking Light: Forgiving the Unforgivable tells the story of Ms Hocking alongside other Indigenous peoples who had the courage to step out of a tragic dark past, risking everything to reach the light of their own compassion.

The film is a thought-provoking documentary that explores resilience, and the painful process of moving from grief to compassion and forgiveness.

Reconciliation Tasmania are re-screening the film to commemorate Auntie Hocking, whose story has strong ties with this year’s IDWIP theme, that being the role of Indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge.

Reconciliation Tasmania chief executice Mark Redmond said his organisation decided to re-screen the documentary in honour of Ms Hocking.

“We wanted to commemorate what she did and what she achieved in her life,” he said.

“It’s our way of recognising and honouring what Auntie Deb did, and has done for stolen generations people.”

Mr Redmond said the impact of the stolen generations is still being felt in southern Tasmania.

“The trauma that that’s the stolen generation has resulted in is still current and alive,” he said.

“We’ve got Elders down here who have talked with at events recently who literally remember children being taken away out of their classrooms.

“It’s still a deep trauma for them, and obviously subsequently for their family members who also share that story.”

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population.

The annual observation also recognises the achievements and contributions that Indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

Reconciliation Tasmania will screen Risking Light: Forgiving the Unforgivable, at the Hobart Town Hall on Tuesday, August 9 at 6pm.