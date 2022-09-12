Latrell Mitchell has held back tears after faithful fans cheered the South Sydney favourite moments after a fiery 30-14 win over Sydney Roosters.

The response to the Indigenous superstar appearing on arena video screens during a live TV interview comes days after protesting boos and jeers from the Roosters home crowd for their first game at the new Allianz Stadium.

Mitchell, who played for the Roosters from 2016 until 2019, complained the treatment had racist overtones similar to what forced AFL champion Adam Goodes into early retirement in 2015.

The Rabbitohs talisman first smiled on being asked about the team reaching the semi-finals on Sunday before getting choked up and struggling to speak.

“It’s all pretty emotional,” Mitchell said.

The Birrbay and Wiradjuri man found inspiration from favourable Rabbitohs’ support in the stands from the fairer elimination final ticketing than a week earlier.

Mitchell crossed over for a standout try, had a hand in two try assists, while nailing all of his five shots at goal in the traditional clash between the bitter archrivals.

“I’m so glad that Souths fans turned up and give it back,” he said.

“They supported us all the way and it’s the way it has been all year.”

While Roosters supporters appear to remain dirty on their ex-star, Mitchell made it clear he did not hold grudges against some of his former teammates.

“I spent most of my career there and I can’t thank the Roosters enough for giving me an opportunity to be Latrell Mitchell,” he said.

“But now I get to express that with the best club in the world.”

The pre-game headlines that focused on Mitchell’s retribution stole the limelight from the stellar performance of Alex Johnston scoring two tries to reach 30 for the season.

Johnston was released into space up the left flank after a Mitchell cut-out pass set up a 5th minute try in front of the biggest crowd of the first week of the NRL finals.

The Torres Strait Islander scored again in the 46th minute off another cut-out pass but this time from Yuin and Bundjalung man Cody Walker.

But it was Mitchell’s influence that came to the fore when the Rabbitohs were reduced from 13 players down to 11 on the ground, two of seven sin bins shared between the sides on the night.

The fullback held off four Roosters tacklers near the line to cross in the 22nd minute.

Indigenous rookie Isaiah Tass sealed the euphoric win in the 71st minute after selling the dummy to score for just the third time from his 14 appearances.

Cowboys v Cronulla

The real heartstopper of the finals series had North Queensland sneak past Cronulla 32-30 to earn a week off and a spot hosting one of the preliminary finals.

William Kennedy’s daring second-half tries kept the Sharks in the match and almost pinched victory right up until the last minute.

The Gamilaraay man backed up a Cronulla run to sprint under the posts to square the scores up for the third time in the 35th minute.

Kennedy’s sheer pace had the Townsville visitors worried again, running onto a short ball from Wiradjuri man Nicho Hynes to burst through a gap and over the line.

The converted try from Hynes, his fourth goal on Saturday night from five attempts, extended the lead to an almost unassailable 30-22 advantage after 67 minutes.

But a cut-out pass from Wiradjuri opponent Scott Drinkwater set up the equaliser in the last 25 seconds, leading to the Cowboys’ golden-point winner in the 92nd minute.

Melbourne Storm were eliminated in the opening week of the finals for the first time since 2014, stunning home fans after only sliding out of the top four in the last round.

Canberra, who scraped into eighth position in the same round, finished stronger for a 28-20 win that featured Yegambeh man Jamal Fogarty converting four of five kicks at goal.

Minor premier Penrith returned to form on Friday night, running away with a 27-8 win over Parramatta.