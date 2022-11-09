Latrell Mitchell’s desire for the legacy he leaves on rugby league is simple; to go down as the greatest Indigenous player in the game’s history.

According to Fox Sports the Birrbay and Wiradjuri man made the mammoth statement and the avenue of how he looks to get there.

“I definitely have a goal to be the best Indigenous player to ever play the game,” Mitchell said.

“I’m just proud to be a black fella and represent my heritage and it would be awesome to one day hear people say ‘Latrell Mitchell, the proudest blackfella to ever play the game’.”

Over his 145-game NRL career with the Roosters and Souths, Mitchell has proved to be among the most exciting and devastating players going around.

Speaking ahead of the Kangaroos’ world cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday, he said it was performances at representative level which carved names into the lists of the game’s greats.

After stepping away from State of Origin in an injury-interrupted 2022 he considered taking a similar break away from international honours.

It was Australian coach Mal Meninga reaching out that saw him decide against spending the time at his farm in Taree on the NSW mid-north coast and going along to the UK.

Mitchell has intermittently taken himself out of the Sydney bubble for a stint back at home and a breather.

“I was umming and ahhing,” he said.

“But when Mal gave me the call I was ready to go.

“I was getting homesick here the first few weeks, I’ll be honest.

“But at the end of the day I’m here now and loving it.”

The Kangaroos have dominated each of their four fixtures against Fiji, Scotland, Italy and the weekend’s 48-4 quarter-final thumping of Lebanon.

Mitchell has similarly enjoyed an impressive campaign crossing over for tries in all games he’s competed.

In concert with Meninga’s rotation policy through the pool stages the 25-year-old was rested for the tie against Scotland.

Much of the praise for getting Mitchell firing can be pointed in large part to fellow mob in the Australian set-up.

“Foxx (Josh Addo-Carr) and Jack Wighton settled me in and we’re all in the same boat, coaches and staff included,” Mitchell said.

We all had to sacrifice something and we did it for the love of the game and the biggest thing now is to lift the trophy and make it all worth it.”

Australia’s first real test in defending their world cup looms.

The Kiwis come into the match also undefeated and off the back of a narrow win over Fiji in the quarters.

Australia faces New Zealand in Leeds at 6:45am (AEDT) Saturday.