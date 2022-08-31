Latrell Mitchell has held his spot in South Sydney’s line-up for the club’s clash against rivals the Roosters on Friday night despite missing training earlier in the week.

Concerns were raised after Mitchell’s absence from the club on Tuesday, later explained to be an organised break to return home to the NSW mid-north coast as a reset ahead of finals, starting next week.

The 25-year-old was named at starting fullback in Souths team announcement on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Fox’s NRL 360, Paul Kent praised coach Jason Demetriou for allowing Mitchell the time away.

“Look, he’s gone back to Tamworth or his farm up there and he’s had a few days up there,” Kent said.

“There was, I think an early fear that he was going to be given the weekend off given what some teams are doing this time of year but he’ll play this week.

“Because they’re (Mitchell, like others players) form the bush they just like to get back and just regenerate and rejuvenate and get their energy back.

“That’s all Latrell’s doing and I think it’s a good idea, it’s a real freshener just before the finals.”

It followed South’s captain Cameron Murray shooing away any fears the NSW State of Origin and Kangaroo’s representative would miss out on facing his former club.

“He’s just up on the farm I think, kicking back up there, having a bit of time off,” Murray said.

“Latrell, who’s had a different year this year, he had that injury early then went over to America and got himself right mentally and physically.

“He’s been up there with one of the best players in the comp for the last couple of months so (it’s) good for him to have a little refreshing up before a couple of big games.”

Mitchell missed the bulk of the season with an ongoing hamstring injury before returning to re-enter the side in June.

Conversations circled around the pressure added when taking on the Rooster, who Mitchell left for the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2020 season.

Friday night’s sellout match welcomes the reopening of Sydney Football Stadium after its reconstruction over the last two years.

Souths currently sit in seventh place with a win and healthy points differential giving them some breathing space in front of eighth and ninth spot.

South Sydney face the Roosters at SFS Friday night at 7:55pm (AEST)