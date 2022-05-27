Australia’s first female Indigenous Affairs Minister has laid out a sweeping agenda as she prepares to take on a leadership role in a parliament with record First Nations membership.

Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney, who is tomorrow expected to be sworn in as Aboriginal Affairs Minister, has named the Ulu r u Statement from the Heart and closing the gap as her two top priorities.

Also high on the agenda is investigating the collapse of Aboriginal funeral insurance provider Youpla, heritage reform and, more immediately, addressing the fallout from the secret burial of Mungo Man and Mungo Lady.

“Obviously the top priority is the Ulu r u Statement from the Heart but it needs to be equally seen with the Close The Gap targets and implementing the commitments we made prior to the election in full,” she said.

“A number of those are in other people’s portfolios like health, education, foreign affairs, attorney general, so it will involve working closely with those ministers in terms of implementation across the board.”

Ms Burney is one of 10 Indigenous MPs now sitting in Federal parliament, eight of whom are women.

The Federal election result which catapulted four new Indigenous candidates into parliament now means for the first time in history First Nations people have fair representation.

In fact, such has been the change more than four per cent of MPs now identify as Indigenous, about one per cent above the national average.

DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman Lidia Thorpe will have a crucial role to play as Indigenous Affairs spokeswoman in a likely 12-strong Greens Senate team which will wield significant sway.

Yamatji-Noongar woman Dorinda Cox has retained her Senate spot as part of the Greens team too.

“I think with so many black politicians in that place now, if we work together for the good of our people in our country we will deliver to justice like this country has never seen before,” Ms Thorpe said.

“Put the politics aside for a moment, we’re all blackfellas here.

“How are we going to support each other as just blackfellas and just have some yarns around what that might look like going forward into outcomes for policy?”

Ms Thorpe said the Greens would ensure Labor sticks to a commitment for an inquiry into missing and murdered Aboriginal women, and implementing the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People.

She said the Greens would also push Labor to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14.