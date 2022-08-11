More than 50 First Nations women from across Australia will meet in Canberra next week for Oxfam Australia’s Straight Talk National Summit.

The community leaders will participate in a five-day summit, starting Sunday, gaining valuable insights into political processes and building on their skills.

Oxfam First Peoples Program executive lead Ngarra Murray said the return of the summit after a three-year hiatus was important to First Nations women and communities.

“Soon, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women from across the country will again gather on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country for Straight Talk; bound by a mutual commitment to empower their communities and to contribute to real, positive change for generations to come,” she said.

“The women will get the chance to sit down with parliamentarians, develop more tools to engage with the political system and establish lifelong relationships.

“Most importantly, Straight Talk supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women to amplify their voices and realise their right to self-determination — ensuring that they have a seat at the table to make decisions about the things that directly affect their lives and communities.”

The women, representing many nations and language groups, will attend the summit’s official opening ceremony at Parliament House, hosted by Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney.

Kuka Yulanji woman and 2015 NAIDOC scholar of the year Michelle Deshong will play a leading role as the delegates meet politicians including Yamatji-Noongar woman and WA Senator Dorinda Cox and Senate president Sue Lines.

Guest speakers include National Indigenous Australians Agency chief executive Jody Broun, a Yinjibarndi woman from the Pilbara, and Karen Diver, a former Fond du Lac Tribal chairwoman who served as Barack Obama’s special assistant to the President for Native American Affairs.

Since its inaugural year in 2009, the Straight Talk program has brought together almost 1,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, many of whom have played, and continue to play, significant change-making roles in their communities and beyond.