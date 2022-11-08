A rare opportunity to play a leading editorial role in a rapidly expanding news organisation has been created at the National Indigenous Times.

The National Indigenous Times this year expanded its print offering to Brisbane and Sydney courtesy of a publishing deal with The Daily Telegraph and The Courier-Mail, on top of its existing publishing partnership with The West Australian in WA.

With further national expansion on the horizon and with the launch of a new multimedia website imminent, the NIT is now seeking to grow its leadership team to guide the development of journalists and sourcing of news on the east coast.

The newly-created deputy editor position, which can be based in any major city on the east coast, provides an opportunity for a journalist with a few years’ experience under their belt to take a major step forward in the industry.

The role would see a suitably qualified candidate responsible for leading news coverage in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, as well as helping to grow the company’s digital platforms.

Full details and job description can be found via this link.