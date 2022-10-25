An engagement and support program providing legal services to Indigenous youth navigating the criminal justice system in Western Australia’s Kimberley and Pilbara regions is set to expand.

The announcement comes after the Federal Government committed $2 million, ensuring that culturally appropriate, wrap-around service for Indigenous youth will continue.

The Aboriginal Legal Service of Western Australia will deliver the program, with the aim of assisting young Indigenous people comply with bail conditions and court orders, whilst also offering case management, mentoring, advocacy and referrals support.

The program also supports Indigenous youth to re-engage in education programs and participate in therapy with the aim of improving wellbeing outcomes and future employment prospects.

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said initial reports from the program’s impact were positive.

“ALSWA’s youth engagement program in the Kimberley region is showing positive early signs that it is helping young people to meet their conditions and is breaking the cycle of offending,” she said.

“We want to build on these successes with the expansion to more of the Kimberley region as well as the Pilbara region to keep more First Nations children and young people out of detention centres and the criminal justice system.

“With the right supports, that are culturally appropriate, young First Nations people can reach their full potential in education, employment and in the community.”

Federal Senator Patrick Dodson said ALSWA was the most appropriate organisation to deliver the program over the next two years.

“Through my constant contact with the Aboriginal Legal Aid Service of Western Australia, I am crucially aware of the problems which beset First Nations youth in the Pilbara and Kimberley regions,” he said.

“ALSWA is well placed to manage the program which this welcome funding will deliver.”

The youth engagement project will complement the WA Government’s existing Kimberley Juvenile Justice Strategy, which includes a broader package of measures for First Nations youth wellbeing.

Western Australia has the highest imprisonment rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the country.

Some 3,547 per 100,000 of the state’s adult Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population was imprisoned as of June of this year, about 20 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners nationwide.