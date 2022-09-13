Actor, author and Victorian Aboriginal Elder Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79.

Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta senior Elder, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle Jack, died peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family and loved ones after suffering a stroke.

Before Uncle Jack died his family were able to send him off with a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Being a part of the stolen generation, Uncle Jack had lived a difficult early life but despite this adversity he was able to go on to start his acting career in 1970.

One year later in 1971 he went on to create the first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana – meaning a place for a corroboree – at The Pram Factory in Melbourne.

Uncle Jack was also awarded NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year for 2022 and was heavily involved in Yokayi Footy and promoting the Indigenous AFL.

Aboriginal Victoria has lost another great Aboriginal Legend following the passing of Uncle Archie in July.

More to come.