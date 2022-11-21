Liberal Victorian candidate Timothy Dragan has been labelled “disrespectful” by his party leader after his comments dismissive of Aboriginal culture and history were made public, but will remain the party’s candidate for Narre Warren North.

An exclusive report by The Age revealed Mr Dragan said Australia should not recognise Indigenous people because “we won this land fair and square”.

“It’s like telling Britain to give the land back to the Vikings, and the Vikings to give it back to the Romans. And same with Romania — to give Transylvania back to the Hungarians. I mean, come on man, it’s bollocks. It’s absolute bollocks,” he said.

The candidate said the only time he cared about “pre-Australian history” was at a museum and that Indigenous education in schools should be wound back.

“Everything that you find now, all these institutions, even this government thing they got, it’s European – it’s not bloody Aboriginal… If we’re going to go by what’s Aboriginal, we might as well abolish everything, get our camping chairs and live in the desert,” he said.

Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy described Mr Dragan’s comments as “disrespectful”.

“Lots of people have different points of view. And if people express a different point of view respectfully and sensibly, then that’s up to them to do so… It was disrespectful, I’ve asked for an apology, and we got it,” he said.

“He’s apologised for the ones he made… I think that’s fair and reasonable.”

The Labor candidate for Narre Warren North, Belinda Wilson, said Mr Dragan’s views were disturbing.

“I was mortified to read what I read in the paper this morning, and to have to have a conversation with my three kids that someone actually believes that stuff is actually frightening,” she said.

Mr Dragan, who initially refused to answer questions from The Age in person on Saturday, later apologised via a statement issued by the Liberal Party.