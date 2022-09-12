DjabWurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara Senator Lidia Thorpe has called for a Treaty and a republic in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ms Thorpe, who represents Victoria, said she took some days to reflect on the death of the Queen before making a statement on Monday.

“(I) know that people wanted me to come out ranting and raving to confirm their views of me as a crazy Blak woman,” she said.

“In the days since, I’ve seen anger and disbelief from First Nations people at the glorification of our oppressor.

“I’ve seen our political leaders continue the oppressive narrative that continues to keep First People in this country down.

“They’ve shown zero regard for us, or how we’re feeling, or the fact that we’ve been calling for day of mourning for over 80 years.”

Ms Thorpe said Australia did not need a monarch “no one voted for”, and that picking our own head of state would bring the nation together.

The Federal Labor Government has signalled its interest in holding a referendum on Australia becoming a republic, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made clear it would not happen in his first term.

He said enshrining a First Nations Voice to Parliament in the consitution should come before Australia becomes a republic.

Ms Thorpe said Treaty should be prioritised to end the “war” against Indigenous people.

“Incarceration rates, deaths in custody and child removals are all symptoms of an ongoing war against First Nations people in this Country,” she wrote.

“We could use this moment and momentum to empower people to democratically elect our own leader. Someone who represents all of us, uniting a country that has owned up to its past and chosen its own future. That unity would be more powerful than any King. But we must Treaty first.”