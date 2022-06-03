Barrister Lincoln Crowley will be sworn in as the first Indigenous Supreme Court justice in Australian history on June 13.

Mr Crowley said he was honoured to have been appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland.

“It is an immense personal and professional achievement for me as well as an historic moment of recognition and long overdue representation for Indigenous Australians,” he said.

“I am proud of my Aboriginal ancestry and I am sure it will enable me to bring unique and valued understandings and perspectives to the work of the Court and to the administration of justice on behalf of the entire community.”

Tony McAvoy, who in 2015 became the first Indigenous-appointed senior counsel in Australia told Guardian Australia the appointment was significant.

“It has taken a long time for Indigenous people in Australia to be appointed to any superior court and it’s very significant that Lincoln Crowley is the first such appointment,” he said.

Mr Crowley, who was made Queen’s Counsel in 2018, will be sworn in at a ceremony in the Banco Court, QEII Courts of Law in Brisbane.